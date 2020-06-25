More from Star Tribune
Governors who quickly reopened backpedal as virus surges
When Texas began lifting coronavirus restrictions, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott didn't wear a mask. He wouldn't let mayors enact extra precautions during one of America's swiftest efforts to reopen. He pointed out that the White House backed his plan and gave assurances there were safe ways to go out again.
National
Nebraska Democrats struggle with 'dumpster fire' reputation
It's never been easy to be a Democrat in Nebraska, but somehow it keeps getting even harder.
National
Despite pandemic, Trump administration urges end to ACA
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.
National
Native Americans protesting Trump trip to Mount Rushmore
President Donald Trump's plans to kick off Independence Day with a showy display at Mount Rushmore have angered Native Americans, who view the monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them and used to pay homage to leaders hostile to Indigenous people.
National
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.