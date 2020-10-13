More from Star Tribune
National
Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations
With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden concentrated Tuesday on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory, tailoring their travel to best motivate voters who could cast cast potentially decisive ballots.
Variety
J&J beats 3Q net views, hikes 2020 forecast, but shares fall
Despite the coronavirus pandemic hurting sales of most of its products, Johnson & Johnson boosted revenue slightly and doubled its third-quarter profit, mainly due to…
Music
New York Philharmonic cancels entire 2020-21 season
The New York Philharmonic will miss an entire season for the first time in its 178-year history and is seeking to expedite the renovation of David Geffen Hall that had been set to impact performances through February 2024.
National
Trump intensifies focus on Harris in final weeks of campaign
Grasping for a comeback, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are intensifying their focus not on Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but on his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris — arguing without evidence that it's Harris, the first Black woman on a major party ticket, who would really be in charge if Democrats win the White House.
National
The Latest: Panel studies illness cause in vaccine trial
Johnson & Johnson executives say it will be a few days before they know more about an unexplained illness in one participant that caused a temporary pause in its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study.