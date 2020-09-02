More from Star Tribune
Report: Mexico leads in health worker deaths from COVID-19
Mexico leads the world in coronavirus deaths among its health care workers, Amnesty International said in a new report Wednesday.
Family of detained 'Hotel Rwanda' hero seeks Belgium's help
A daughter of the man portrayed in the film "Hotel Rwanda" said Wednesday that his family has met with Belgian officials about contacting Paul Rusesabagina in jail after Rwandan authorities paraded him in handcuffs this week but gave no details about how he had been apprehended overseas.
Zimbabwe investigating deaths of 22 elephants, more expected
The number of elephants dying in western Zimbabwe from a suspected bacterial infection, possibly from eating poisonous plants, has risen to 22, and "more deaths are expected," a spokesman for the country's parks agency said Wednesday.
TS Nana headed for Belize, could become hurricane
Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.
Dutch Cardinal emeritus Adrianus Simonis dies at age 88
Cardinal emeritus Adrianus Simonis, who led the Dutch Catholic Church during a period of secularization in society and, after his retirement, had to confront abuse in the church, has died at age 88, his former archdiocese of Utrecht announced Wednesday.