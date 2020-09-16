More from Star Tribune
National
Fed sees rates near zero through 2023, perhaps longer
With the economy still struggling to recover from the pandemic recession, Federal Reserve policymakers signaled Wednesday that their benchmark short-term interest rate will likely remain at zero at least through 2023 and possibly even longer.
National
Tennessee defends abortion reversal law in legal challenge
A Tennessee law requiring doctors to inform women that drug-induced abortions may be reversed is critical for women who may change their minds halfway through the procedure, the state's top legal chief said.
National
The Latest: Trump disagrees with CDC head about mask use
President Donald Trump says he disagrees with the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention telling lawmakers that wearing a mask is guaranteed to protect people more from the novel coronavirus than a vaccine.
TV & Media
Woman guilty in scheme to ship military boats to China
A Florida woman has been convicted in a scheme to buy and ship inflatable military boats from the United States to China.
National
US govt: Upcoming WeChat 'ban' won't target its users
A looming U.S. ban on the Chinese app WeChat won't target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing Wednesday.