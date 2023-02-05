More from Star Tribune
Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in 'Murphy Brown,' dies
Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.
'Knock at the Cabin' knocks off 'Avatar' at the box office
For the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn't belong to blue people.
Balloon bickering over Biden's actions, China's intentions
Republican lawmakers on Sunday accused China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon and said the Biden administration had given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace.
Fire in Houston airport locker room delays morning flights
A fire at Houston's largest airport delayed flights on Sunday and forced passengers and employees to temporarily evacuate a terminal, officials said. No injuries were reported.
Chinese balloon's downing creates spectacle over tourism hub
The downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon just off South Carolina's coast created a spectacle over one of the state's tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering.