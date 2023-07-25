More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers
The agreement potentially dodges a calamitous strike.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low in the low 70s; partly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible late
The latest outlook for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 94; smoky and mostly sunny
There's an air quality alert in the Twin Cities area through Thursday, with a chance of rain overnight and Wednesday morning.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and hazy, high 94; storms overnight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 25