Greens win mayoral runoffs in 3 west German cities
Candidates for the environmentalist Greens won mayoral runoff votes in three west German cities Sunday, underscoring the party's strength a year before national elections.
Romania's ruling party upbeat after municipal elections
Exit polls published in Romania Sunday after voting ended in the country's municipal elections indicated that the balance of power in European Union member state is unlikely to shift in the next general election set for Dec. 6.
Russian dissident Navalny recovering faster than expected
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is recovering from the suspected assassination attempt last month faster than expected, one of his aides said Sunday.
Macron 'ashamed' of Lebanon's political leaders amid crisis
French President Emmanuel Macron assailed Hezbollah and the entire Lebanese political class Sunday, and warned of a new civil war if they can't set aside personal and religious interests to unlock international aid and save Lebanon from economic collapse.
Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful
Several people in Portland, Oregon, were arrested in anti-police brutality protests that continued into early Sunday, hours after demonstrations ended with few reports of violence.