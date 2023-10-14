More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
U.S. synagogues mourn lives lost in Hamas attack
Jews in communities far from Israel gathered at synagogues this weekend for their first Shabbat services since Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting an ongoing war.
Video
Rep. Jim Jordan nominated for House speaker
Republicans have chosen firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan as their new nominee for House speaker, putting the gavel within reach of the staunch ally of GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 54, breezy with mix of sun and clouds
Clouds will linger, with some clearing Sunday. More showers could be on the way Tuesday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 54, breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
After the rains, there's some sunnier weather on the way.
Video
Oct. 13 High School Football Highlights
Top plays from some of Friday night's top games.