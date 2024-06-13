More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to abortion drug mifepristone
The Supreme Court has preserved access to mifepristone, a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year.
Weather
Significant storm damage Wednesday up north — showery pattern lingers into weekend
There were scores of reports of straight-line wind damage Wednesday, quiet weather returns today and Friday with more weekend T-storms
Video
Vermont homeowner finds young bears relaxing in yard
Noah and Kristen Dweck have seen black bears near their home in Vermont, but this was a first: One was relaxing on their hammock while another watched.
Video
Man hijacks commuter bus in Atlanta
A man is accused of hijacking a commuter bus in downtown Atlanta, fatally shooting one person and leading police on a chase through three counties.
Weather
Several waves of strong to severe thunderstorms impacting Minnesota today
Today may be one of the wettest days of summer with multiple bands of heavy T-storms, some severe