Nation
Health workers go to front of vaccine line
PHILADELPHIA – When there finally is an approved vaccine for COVID-19, the first doses should go to front-line health workers in hospitals, nursing homes or…
National
California nears milestone: 4 million acres burned in fires
California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone: 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record.
National
GOP faces reckoning over Trump's virus strategy, diagnosis
President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis on Friday was a moment of reckoning for his Republican Party, whose leaders largely adopted his strategy of downplaying the disease but are now confronted with a stark political nightmare weeks from Election Day.
Coronavirus
Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'
The video came out as he headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a few days.
Coronavirus
Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis
Trump took a short flight in the Marine One helicopter from the White House to the medical complex in Bethesda, Md.