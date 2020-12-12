More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota
Why does Minneapolis keep planting trees under power lines?
After a few years, the trees are pruned into "ridiculous V shapes" to keep them from hitting power lines, a Curious Minnesota reader points out.
U.S. says vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer's vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers.
Gophers
Gophers get back to playing — and winning
After two weeks away, Minnesota pulls off a victory at Nebraska.
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers' Morgan shows passing skill that Huskers' Martinez lacks
The Gophers asked their QB to throw when necessary. The Huskers avoided that option.
Coronavirus
Rapid COVID-19 tests now offered at Mall of America
Results of the $99 tests are available the same day, often within 30 minutes.