Business
5 takeaways from the AP's report on Chinese disposable e-cigarettes flooding the US market
How good a job is the Food and Drug Administration doing in its crackdown on kid-friendly electronic cigarette flavors? The Associated Press sought to answer that question by looking at tightly controlled sales data.
Nation
Father arrested after 3-week-old baby is killed by crossbow in upstate New York
An upstate New York man shot his companion with a crossbow while she was holding the couple's 3-week-old daughter, killing the child and injuring the woman, authorities said.
Nation
US push to lower wildfire risk across the West stumbles in places
Using chainsaws, heavy machinery and controlled burns, the Biden administration is trying to turn the tide on worsening wildfires in the U.S. West through a multi-billion dollar cleanup of forests choked with dead trees and undergrowth.
Nation
Chicago mother sues city after murder charges were dropped against her and her son
A Chicago mother who was accused of telling her teen son to shoot a man at a fast food restaurant is suing the city and arresting officers, a day after murder charges against her and her son were dropped.
Business
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide, Justice Department watchdog says
Jeffrey Epstein was left alone in his jail cell with a surplus of bed linens the night he killed himself. Nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit didn't record. One worker was on duty for 24 hours straight. And, despite his high profile and a suicide attempt two weeks earlier, he wasn't checked on regularly as required.