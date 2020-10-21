More from Star Tribune
Senate GOP to push Barrett forward over Dem boycott of vote
Despite a Democratic boycott, Republicans are powering ahead to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by Election Day with the Senate Judiciary Committee set to recommend President Donald Trump's nominee to the full Senate.
Music
Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee top Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee triumphed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards Wednesday, claiming seven trophies apiece at the pandemic-delayed show.
Variety
Judge throws out extortion charges against megachurch leader
Citing insufficient evidence, a judge on Wednesday threw out extortion charges against the leader of a Mexican megachurch but left in place accustations of child rape and human trafficking.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:01-03-13-44-56, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3(one, three, thirteen, forty-four, fifty-six; Powerball:…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:3-7-4(three, seven, four)10-20-22-41-44(ten, twenty, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $555,00001-35-36-37-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3(one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six;…