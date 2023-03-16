More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Officials ID man who died in house fire this week in north Minneapolis
Firefighters forced their way through the front door and extinguished the flames before they could spread elsewhere in the home.
Colleges
Live: Check your pool picks with our March Madness scoreboard
The NCAA men's tournament is on. Tap here for the latest scores, daily schedules and to find the channels of the games you want to watch
High Schools
State girls basketball tournament: Class 1A gets underway; semifinals in 3A, 4A
The tournament runs through Saturday at the University of Minnesota. Tap the headline for links to watch the games, to follow on social media and to get other info to keep up with all four classes.
www.startribune.com
U.S. military video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on drone
The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.
Sports
Live at noon: Twins play the Rays. Keep up on Gameview
The Twins are host to Tampa Bay and you can tap here for play-by-play, the in-game box score and game updates from around MLB spring training.