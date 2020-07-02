More from Star Tribune
The Latest: S. Africa adds 8,700 cases, sick beds filling up
South Africa on Friday confirmed another record high number of daily virus cases with 8,728 as anxiety grows in Johannesburg, the country's latest hot spot.
Variety
Asian shares advance following upbeat US jobs report
Markets advanced in Asia on Friday following a Wall Street rally driven by strong jobs data.Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index picked up 0.3% to 22,211.89, while…
National
US victims of FARC rebels win claim to Venezuelan's fortune
Three American defense contractors held for five years by leftist rebels in Colombia moved closer to collecting on a $318 million judgment against their former captors after a U.S. Supreme Court justice rebuffed a last-minute appeal by a sanctioned Venezuelan businessman whose assets they seek to claim.
National
Trump's Mount Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands, but even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.
National
Move to rename 'Bloody Sunday' bridge has critics in Selma
Thousands gathered in this river city in 1940 to dedicate a new bridge in honor of white supremacist Edmund Pettus, a Confederate general and reputed Ku Klux Klan leader. Just 25 years later, the bridge became a global landmark when civil rights marchers were beaten at its base.