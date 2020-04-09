More from Star Tribune
US budget deficit totals $743.6 billion over past 6 months
The federal government's budget deficit for the first half of this budget year totaled $743.6 billion, up 7.6% from last year, and well on its way to topping $1 trillion even before the impacts of the coronavirus were felt.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
in front of computer screens instead of in church pews.
The Latest: Trump bemoans loss of life due to coronavirus
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Midwest blood banks seek recovered patient plasma for tests
A blood bank operating in Missouri and three other Midwestern states is seeking plasma donations from people who have recovered from the coronavirus in hopes of helping those still battling the disease.
Apple, Google to adapt phones for virus infection tracking
Apple and Google launched a major joint effort to leverage smartphone technology to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.New software the companies plan to add to phones…