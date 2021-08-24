More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Tunisia's president extends decree giving him full power
Tunisia's president has prolonged the special powers he granted himself a month ago when he began ruling by decree after firing the prime minister, freezing parliament and lifting the immunity of lawmakers.
World
Gazans launch incendiary balloons into Israel after strikes
Hamas-backed Palestinian activists on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip launched a new wave of incendiary balloons into Israel, further raising tensions after a night of Israeli airstrikes on the seaside territory.
World
U.S. increases Kabul evacuations as threats persist
The U.S. military reported its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on Monday, but deadly violence has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul's airport.
World
Local citizen scientists map genetics of Darwin's Galapagos
Five months into the pandemic, things were getting desperate for Robin Betancourt, The tourists he depended upon as a boat captain were unable to visit the Galapagos Islands, whose isolation — 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the mainland — makes alternative employment hard to find.
World
Zambians cheer inauguration of new leader Hakainde Hichilema
Zambia's new president, longtime opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, has been sworn into power, raising hopes in the southern African country that in recent years has swung from prosperity and stability to massive debt, recession and repression.