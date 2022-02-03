More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Attorneys for Amir Locke's family say they have reviewed body camera footage of fatal shooting
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Attorneys for Amir Locke's family say they have reviewed body camera footage of fatal shooting
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Mexico steps up migrant raids in city near Guatemalan border
Mexican immigration agents and National Guard have stepped up raids on migrants staying in small hotels and on the streets of the southern city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, activists said Thursday.
World
U.S. forces kill Islamic State leader during raid in Syria
The leader of the Islamic State group was killed during an overnight raid carried out by U.S. special forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
World
Canada PM: military response not in cards for COVID protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday a military response to the ongoing Ottawa protest against COVID-19 measures is "not in the cards right now.''
Business
Spain passes landmark labor reform, unlocking EU billions
The Spanish parliament ratified Thursday by a single, mistaken vote a landmark labor reform devised by the country's Socialist-led coalition government, unlocking billions of euros (dollars) in European Union aid.
World
IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.