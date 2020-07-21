More from Star Tribune
Banks, energy companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street
Wall Street extended its recent run of gains Tuesday, despite a late stumble that nearly wiped out the stock market's gains for the day.The S&P…
US offers $5M bounty for top Venezuela judge, Maduro ally
The Trump administration offered a $5 million reward on Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of the head of Venezuela's high court, accusing the judge of taking bribes.
Ukraine hostage-taker surrenders, bus passengers unharmed
An "unstable" armed man who seized more than a dozen hostages on a long-distance bus in Ukraine's western city of Lutsk was detained late Tuesday after a standoff that lasted for over 12 hours and all hostages were freed unharmed, officials said.
US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research
Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department said Tuesday as it announced criminal charges.
Ethiopia, Egypt reach 'major common understanding' on dam
Ethiopia's prime minister said Tuesday his country, Egypt and Sudan have reached a "major common understanding which paves the way for a breakthrough agreement" on a massive dam project that has led to sharp regional tensions and led some to fear military conflict.