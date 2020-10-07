More from Star Tribune
Marine general has COVID after Pentagon meeting
The assistant commandant of the Marine Corps has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after he and members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were in a Pentagon meeting with a Coast Guard leader who was infected with the virus.
Company that planned LA development to settle bribery case
A company that planned a massive redevelopment project in downtown Los Angeles will pay more than $1 million after acknowledging that it was involved in bribing city officials, authorities said Wednesday.
Judge delays ruling on N. Carolina absentee ballot procedure
A federal judge leveled sharp criticism on Wednesday against a procedure giving North Carolina voters more leeway to fix witness problems on absentee ballots, but declined to immediately rule in a tangle of election-related lawsuits.
Mexico's ex-security chief pleads not guilty to drug charges
Former top Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to drug trafficking charges, including a new one of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise that could add 20 years to his sentence if convicted.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:18-31-34-38-39(eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $295,000