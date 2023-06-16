More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Home & Garden
Luxe green 'House of Earth and Sky' offers 'abundant connection to the outdoors'
Nearly 7,500-square-foot California home achieved platinum LEED status.
Local
What elected officials and police reform activists are saying about the Justice Department investigation
They welcomed the department's findings, but emphasized there's more work to be done.
Sports
State tournaments in full swing. Tap here for the stories, results
State tournament play marks the end of the 2022-23 high school sports calendar. Here's your guide to the latest stories from all of the venues around Minnesota. Check back for updates.
Duluth
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Duluth
No one was injured in the Friday afternoon incident.
High Schools
Esko dominates Perham, wins Class 2A baseball championship 9-0
Esko closed out a season of excellence with a never-in-doubt 9-0 victory over Perham in the Class 2A final Friday at CHS Field.Esko, playing for…