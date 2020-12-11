More from Star Tribune
Local
Brooklyn Park police officer shot; suspect in custody
The officer's condition was not clear late Friday.
U.S. allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine
The move could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.
Colleges
Humble and ready to go, Bueckers set to start UConn career Saturday
The former Hopkins star is expected to make her collegiate debut at home after the Huskies' first four games were canceled.
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden victory
It ends a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.
Vikings
Just like Dad: Bucs rookie Winfield proving to be as good as his father
Through 12 games Antoine Winfield Jr. has won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, and played all but 14 of the 797 snaps on a defense that's top 10 in rushing yards allowed, yards allowed and points allowed.