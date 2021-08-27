More from Star Tribune
U.S. 'actively working' to evacuate 500 Americans from Afghanistan
The U.S.-led airlift continued even as commanders and officials were recovering from Thursday's deadly suicide bombing.
Loons
Loons sign veteran striker Adi, hoping he regains lost scoring touch
Fanendo Adi was a 6-foot-4 goal scoring force for the Portland Timbers from 2015-2017 but has scored only four MLS goals since then.
Evening forecast: Low of 68; periods of rain possible; mostly cloudy and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Olympics
Eagan's Weggemann has record-setting, gold medal day at Paralympics
Mallory Weggemann won gold in Tokyo with a dominant performance in the women's 200-meter individual medley, finishing over seven seconds ahead of the field.
Vikings
Key Vikings starters remain sidelined during preseason finale in Kansas City
With the likes of Danielle Hunter and Patrick Peterson sidelined Friday night, the Vikings' retooled roster won't debut in full until the Sept. 12 regular season opener in Cincinnati.