Access Vikings
Vikings add Mannion to active roster
The team cut running back Ameer Abdullah to make room for the quarterback.
Local
Poll: Many Minnesotans approve of Afghanistan withdrawal but not Biden's handling
Nearly half of voters polled said U.S. military invasion wasn't worth it.
Gophers
Run-heavy Gophers know passing game will be needed
Coach P.J. Fleck expects opponents to adjust, and QB Tanner Morgan sees room for his game to improve.
Gophers
Reusse: Motzko carrying 'unthinkable loss' of son into Gophers hockey season
Mack Motzko made an impact in people's lives in his 20 years before the July tragedy.
Business
U.S. Bank buying West Coast's MUFG Union Bank for $8B
The deal gives a strong lift to U.S. Bank's presence in California, where it will rise to fifth in market share from 10th.