As world's leaders headed to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres sat down with the AP for a wide-ranging interview. At the top of Guterres' list of global concerns is the relationship between the United States and China.

As world's leaders headed to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres sat down with the AP for a wide-ranging interview. At the top of Guterres' list of global concerns is the relationship between the United States and China.