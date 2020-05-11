In the midst of school closures and a sudden need for child care among the families of medical professionals, a group of University of Minnesota students saw an opportunity to put their passion to work. The nonprofit MN CovidSitters offers child care and assistive services for free of charge and has grown to over 300 volunteers since its inception in early March. The organization has since inspired others to do the same internationally and across the United States.

In the midst of school closures and a sudden need for child care among the families of medical professionals, a group of University of Minnesota students saw an opportunity to put their passion to work. The nonprofit MN CovidSitters offers child care and assistive services for free of charge and has grown to over 300 volunteers since its inception in early March. The organization has since inspired others to do the same internationally and across the United States.