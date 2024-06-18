More from Star Tribune
Local 'We can always do better,' Gov. Walz says of Education Department after report criticizes Feeding Our Future oversight
Sports
Willie Mays, Giants' electrifying 'Say Hey Kid,' has died at 93
Willie Mays, the electrifying ''Say Hey Kid'' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. The former Minneapolis Miller was 93.
Sports
Regan Smith sets a world record in the 100 backstroke at the U.S. Olympic trials
No one was beating Regan Smith in her signature event.
Sports
Lodolo cruises through 7 innings for 5th straight win, Espinal homers in Reds' 2-1 win over Pirates
Nick Lodolo allowed one run in seven innings to win a fifth straight start, Santiago Espinal hit a two-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Bruján hits RBI single in 10th to lift Marlins to 9-8 win over Cardinals
Vidal Bruján hit a winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-8 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game skid.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: A pitcher who hits? A hitter who pitches? Yes.
Tyler Guerin of Mounds View hit a grand slam in the baseball state quarterfinals and won on the mound in the semifinals.