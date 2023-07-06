More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
A Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015 returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.
Nation
Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping and killing teacher
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her, a district attorney said Thursday.
Nation
Two firefighters killed battling ship fire in New Jersey
Two firefighters were killed battling a blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside a cargo ship carrying 5,000 cars at a New Jersey port Wednesday night, Newark's fire chief said.
Nation
Trump valet Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case
Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities, appearing with a new Florida-based lawyer to represent him as the case moves forward.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street stumbles after hot jobs data raises threat of high rates
Stocks are falling Thursday after reports suggested the U.S. job market remains much more resilient than expected.