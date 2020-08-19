More from Star Tribune
Wild
Canadiens beat Flyers 3-2 in Game 5 to stave off elimination
Nick Suzuki buried the winner 22 seconds after Philadelphia tied it in the third period, Brendan Gallagher snapped a goal drought and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Flyers 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 5 to stave off elimination in the first-round playoff series.
Gophers
Scoggins: Warren, Big Ten fumbled everything but the decision itself
Postponing sports was the right call. However, the new Big Ten commissioner failed on communication, failed on transparency and failed to bring people together while driving that decision.
Gophers
NCAA moves toward free year of eligibility for fall athletes
College athletes who play fall sports, including football, will be given a free year of eligibility no matter how much they compete over the next…
Gophers
Alaska Anchorage to drop men's hockey, further depleting WCHA
Cutting the Seawolves hockey program will save $2.5 million per year, the university said.
Twins
Rays beat Yankees again 4-2; Cole's streak intact after ND
Gerrit Cole was pretty steamed about getting pulled — and he didn't hide it.