Wildfire destroys multiple Reno homes; hundreds threatened
A fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds destroyed several homes in a Reno neighborhood Tuesday and forced the evacuation of hundreds more on the edge of the Sierra Nevada foothills, one of several blazes burning near the Nevada-California border.
Business
FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing's 737 Max for flight.The nation's air safety agency…
Nation
5 freed, 2 men in custody after Queens hostage standoff
Five people who were being held hostage during an apparent robbery attempt at a home in Queens were released by two armed men, who surrendered peacefully to police early Wednesday, authorities said.
Coronavirus
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Pfizer says that more interim results from its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study suggest the shots are 95% effective and that the vaccine protects older people…
National
Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns
A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a Black teenager outside a mall in February, is resigning from the department.