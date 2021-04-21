More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Twins
Makeshift, punchless Twins shut out by Oakland in both games of doubleheader
Tuesday was the first time in Twins history they'd been shut out in both games of a doubleheader and the first time in six years being held scoreless in consecutive games.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
The Twins Beat
Miguel Sano pulled after the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a tight hamstring
The team will also evaluate Nelson Cruz after a pitch hit him late in the second game.
Twin Cities community reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict
Minneapolis streets erupt in elation over guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death.
Chauvin Trial
Chauvin verdict seen as moment of victory in a history of injustice
It was far from a unanimous moment of elation, but many racial equality advocates took a moment to soak in what they saw as a rare instance of justice for Black Americans.