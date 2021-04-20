More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins owners on Chauvin trial, Wright killing: 'We are horrified and ashamed'
"We hope and pray our criminal justice system provides the justice George Floyd and his family deserve," the Pohlad family said.
Guilty on all counts: What you need to know about the Derek Chauvin verdict
A look at the charges, verdicts and potential sentences in the former Minneapolis police officer's murder trial in the killing of George Floyd.
Twin Cities community reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict
Minneapolis streets erupt in elation over guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 28
We won't hit record lows, but it'll be chilly, with scattered snow possible tomorrow and a high in the mid-40s.
Chauvin guilty on all counts
A masked Derek Chauvin showed no visible emotion as Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict on each count. Cahill said sentencing would be in roughly eight weeks.