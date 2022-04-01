More from Star Tribune
Colleges
From Tyus to Theo, Minnesotans helped Duke reach last two Final Fours under Coach K
Minnesota natives who played for Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski reflect on his last season and Duke's Final Four game Saturday vs. North Carolina.
Minneapolis
Hennepin County could suspend or fire more than 100 employees not vaccinated for COVID
The County Board mandated the vaccine in November. The deadline for compliance is Monday, and the workers' exhausted their latest legal challenge.
Colleges
Marcus Fuller's five things to watch in the men's Final Four
Most of the big coaching personalities have been on the championship stage before. That doesn't mean there's not new territory to claim in this unique climax to the season.
Minneapolis artist Kat Corrigan paints a pet portrait a day
Over the past decade, Kat Corrigan has captured the eye colors, head tilts and swirling fur of hundreds of pets via her monthlong dog-a-day and cat-a-day challenges. Sure, she paints landscapes. Wildlife, too. But "pet portraits — that's the practice that keeps me going," she said.
Business
Thousands of Skippy peanut butter jars recalled over possible metal shards
The Hormel-owned brand said stainless steel fragments may be present in more than 9,000 cases.