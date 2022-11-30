More from Star Tribune
Turkeys walk the streets of Edina
Turkeys walk the streets of Edina after a snowstorm in April 2018. Provided by Lawrence DeVore.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 20, falling temps, chance of snow
We've already reached our high temperature, with cold, cloudy and breezy conditions bringing a continued chance of snow. Wind chills will be around zero. Thursday will be dry.
Morning forecast: Cold and windy, high 20
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Morning forecast: Cold, windy, high 20
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Video
A time-lapse view of Tuesday's snowfall
Watch the snow pile up, as captured by the Star Tribune's Mark Vancleave.