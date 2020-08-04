More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Bible camp tests positive for virus in Portland
At least 25 campers and staff members at a camp east of Portland, Oregon, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
National
Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law legislation that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.
National
Key GOP senator backs food stamp boost in virus relief bill
A key Senate Republican said Tuesday that he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation, which remains stalled despite days of Capitol negotiations.
Local
Minnesota lawmaker scours TikTok for young voters
The video-sharing service remains an unlikely platform in politics.
National
US appeals court: New policy on immigrants already does harm
A judge correctly struck down a new Department of Homeland Security rule that went into effect earlier this year denying green cards to legal immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps and other forms of public assistance, an appeals court said Tuesday.