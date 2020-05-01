More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hong Kong police use pepper spray to clear May Day protest
Hong Kong police used pepper spray Friday night to disperse more than 100 protesters singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans in a shopping mall.
World
Venezuelan prison riot leaves dozens dead; warden injured
A riot erupted at a prison in central Venezuela on Friday, killing at least 40 people and injuring 50 more, including a National Guard officer who was wounded by an explosion and the warden, who suffered a knife wound, authorities said.
Nation
Ex-Green Beret led failed attempt to oust Venezuela's Maduro
The plan was simple, but perilous. Some 300 heavily armed volunteers would sneak into Venezuela from the northern tip of South America. Along the way, they would raid military bases in the socialist country and ignite a popular rebellion that would end in President Nicolás Maduro's arrest.
Celebrities
Drummer Tony Allen, driver of Afrobeat sound, dies at 79
Pioneering drummer Tony Allen, the driver of the Afrobeat sound, has died in Paris at age 79.
World
Asia Today: S Korea reports 6 new cases, focuses on economy
South Korea on Saturday reported six fresh cases of the coronavirus, continuing a monthlong streak of below 100, as infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu.