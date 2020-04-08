More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Walz extends stay-at-home order to May 4
Schools, bars and restaurants in Minnesota will remain closed to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus now has caused 1,154 lab-confirmed illnesses and 39 deaths.
Coronavirus
North Dakotans back from Minnesota must self-quarantine for 2 weeks, except if living along border
The order applies to Minnesota even though the state has been under a stay-at-home order and North Dakota has not.
Coronavirus
For Minnesota's Jews, COVID-19 reshapes Passover celebrations
Jewish leaders predict there will be more seders this year than any in memory, because so many people are under the stay-at-home rule.
Local
Walz activates National Guard to combat flooding threat
First up, the Guard will assist in Marshall County and in Oslo, in northwest Minnesota.