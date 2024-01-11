More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
Trump's in-court remarks, which were not televised, ensured a tumultuous final day for a trial over allegations that he habitually exaggerated his wealth on financial statements.
World
US, British militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen
The U.S. and British militaries were bombing more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, they said.
Nation
Haley's frequent reference to new anti-DeSantis website falls flat with some supporters in Iowa
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley revived some of the debate-stage critiques she leveled against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as she campaigned in Iowa on Thursday, even as some of her supporters said they didn't think her performance the night before had been her strongest.
Nation
Who was the revered rabbi whose New York synagogue was the scene of a brawl over an illegal tunnel?
The basement synagogue that was the scene of a brawl this week between worshippers and New York City police has a long and storied connection with a Brooklyn rabbi who led a global movement and remains revered three decades since his death.
Business
Here are the 'Worst in Show' CES products, according to consumer and privacy advocates
The best CES products pierce through the haze of marketing hype at the Las Vegas gadget show to reveal innovations that could improve lives.