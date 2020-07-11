More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Brooks: Minnesota farmers markets adapt to a pandemic summer
Farmers are hoping a trip to the market is one sweet summer treat Minnesotans can still savor.
Local
2 missing Cass County girls have been found, sheriff says
The girls, ages 12 and 8, were located safely after walking away from a home in Sylvan Township, near Pillager, Minn., the Sheriff's Office says.
Minneapolis
With FEMA aid to rebuild from riots denied, Minnesota looks elsewhere
As Minnesota leaders pondered their next steps, it's not yet clear what other sources of funds they may tap.
Local
1890 cyclone twists on in old photo, museum painting
Research connects the dots between the St. Paul photographer and the artist, who was a Minneapolis house painter with higher aspirations.
Minneapolis
As 1967 uprising anniversary nears, parallels to George Floyd protests surface
Fifty-three years later, the unrest in north Minneapolis resonates in a new way.