Variety
'Worst Derby Ever': A T-shirt slogan sums up 2020 woes
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.
National
Trump to campaign in Florida, N.C. battlegrounds on Tuesday
President Donald Trump will highlight his environmental agenda as he campaigns in the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina on Tuesday.
Music
R. Kelly's lawyers want to question gang member in cell attack
Attorneys for R. Kelly want to question a convicted member of the Latin Kings gang who says he beat up the jailed R&B singer in a Chicago cell.
National
Lawyer of accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund
A lawyer representing a 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has resigned from his position with a defense fund…
Home & Garden
How to carve out workspace at home for school and office
Some decorating changes, big and small, that will serve the whole family during the new school year.