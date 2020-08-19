More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Homicide under investigation on St. Paul's East Side
Initial reports are that a woman was killed in a home where several children were.
East Metro
Citing safety, St. Paul will clear I-35E homeless encampment
Officials haven't yet notified occupants but say they'll be given time to move.
Coronavirus
Faculty of UMD's largest college threatens to teach online only
They want the campus better prepared for COVID-19.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police union President Bob Kroll bashes chief in radio interview
Saying he won't back down, he pledged not to retire any time soon
Minneapolis
Review of Minneapolis off-duty police work being put on hold again
City leaders want to rein in the loosely regulated system, saying some officers work exceptionally long hours, raising concerns about liability and health.