National
The Latest: Most Ontario schools to resume normal classes
Most students in Canada's most populous province will return to traditional classrooms full time in September amid the coronarivus pandemic.
Variety
Amid the pandemic, Big Tech reports mixed earnings
Big Tech companies reported mixed quarterly earnings on Thursday, a day after their top executives faced a tough congressional grilling over their market power and…
Coronavirus
Xcel posts profit increase despite effects of COVID-19 on electricity demand
The 2Q results, thanks to hot weather and cost cutting, beat Wall Street expectations.
Variety
Ford's results not as grim as expected for virus-marred 2Q
Ford Motor Co. posted results on Thursday that were not as grim as expected for its second quarter that saw its U.S. factories shuttered for half the period to combat the spread of the coronavirus and car buyers sheltering in place.
National
AP EXPLAINS: A look at $60M bribery probe unfolding in Ohio
The arrest July 21 of powerful Republican House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates in a $60 million federal bribery case has upended both politics and policy-making in Ohio. The Ohio House removed Householder from his post Thursday in a unanimous, bipartisan vote and replaced him with state Rep. Robert Cupp, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice. Householder retains his legislative seat for now. It remains to be seen how the scandal will impact November's high-stakes presidential election. Here's a look at what we know so far: