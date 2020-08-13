More from Star Tribune
10 killed in Somalia in extremist attack on Mogadishu hotel
A Somali police officer says at least 10 people have been killed and more than a dozen others injured in an ongoing siege at a beachside hotel in Somalia's capital where security forces are battling Islamic extremist gunmen who have invaded the building,
World
Leader of Belarus rejects calls to rerun presidential vote
The embattled president of Belarus on Sunday rejected any possibility of repeating the vote that gave him a sixth term, lashing out at the West and declaring that his country would "perish as a state" if the election were rerun.
World
Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel as ties open
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel began working Sunday as the two countries opened diplomatic ties, part of a deal brokered by the U.S. that required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex West Bank land sought by the Palestinians for a future state.
World
Campus-based Thai protest movement extends reach to streets
Anti-government protesters gathered in large numbers in Thailand's capital on Sunday for a rally that suggested their movement's strength may extend beyond the college campuses where it had blossomed.
World
Netanyahu says UAE deal signals end to 'land for peace'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that a deal to establish full diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates proves that Israel doesn't need to retreat from occupied land sought by the Palestinians in order to achieve peace and normalization with Arab states.