National
Investigation finds violations in controversial parole case
The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and its own policies and procedures in the case of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer, according to a report from the state's government watchdog agency that was initially withheld from the public.
National
Portland mayor decries violent protesters as props for Trump
The mayor of Portland, Oregon, a city wracked by nearly 70 consecutive nights of unrest, on Thursday angrily denounced those who attempted to set a police precinct on fire with officers stationed inside as props in President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and said those individuals were not protesters, but criminals.
Politics
Minnesota GOP files complaint alleging 'robo-calls' in congressional primary
Noel Collis is one of five candidates seeking the nomination to challenge longtime DFL Rep. Collin Peterson.
National
Trump targets Canada, re-imposing tariffs on aluminum
President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States is reinstating a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum, raising tensions with an American ally just weeks after his trade pact with Canada and Mexico took effect.
National
Correction: Election 2020-Hawaii House story
In a story August 2, 2020, about the Hawaii Primary election, The Associated Press erroneously reported that U.S. House candidate Kai Kahele would be the third Native Hawaiian elected to Congress, if elected. Kahele would be the second Native Hawaiian in Congress since statehood. Five Native Hawaiians served in Congress as non-voting delegates when Hawaii was a territory.