West Metro
Rainforest Cafe founder, wife lose suit over dock in front of Lake Minnetonka property
Steven Schussler said he's mulling over whether to appeal the decision.
Coronavirus
Safety debate continues as bars, businesses reopen in Wisconsin
Many business owners were as eager to reopen and stem financial losses as they were cautious about the virus' spread, expecting guidance and possibly restrictions from state and local officials.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Curious Minnesota
Why was the career of Minnesota's first congresswoman cut short?
The state's first U.S. congresswoman took office in 1955, holding the seat for four years before a scandal disrupted her career trajectory.
Local
15-year-old arrested in connection with Fitchburg homicide
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of another teen in Fitchburg last year.Police the boy was taken…