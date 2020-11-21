More from Star Tribune
Asia Today: South Korea mulls steps as new virus cases rise
South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy.
World
'My Missing Valentine' headlines Golden Horse Awards
Taiwan has kicked off its annual Golden Horse Awards, a prestigious ceremony considered Asia's equivalent of the Academy Awards for Chinese-language films.
World
Mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas; at least 8 dead
About 23 mortar shells slammed into different parts of the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least eight people and wounding 31 others, an official said.
World
Trump talks to Michigan lawmakers in vote battle
President Donald Trump summoned a delegation of Republican lawmakers from Michigan, including the state's Senate majority leader and House speaker, in an apparent extension of his efforts to persuade judges and election officials in the state to set aside Biden's 154,000-vote margin of victory.
World
Mourners pay respects to Serb Patriarch Irinej despite virus
Mourners on Saturday were paying respects following the death of the Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej, many ignoring preventive measures against the new coronavirus even though the head of the church died after contracting the virus himself.