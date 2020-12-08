More from Star Tribune
Business Clear Channel rejects artist's rendering of George Floyd's death as too violent for a Minneapolis billboard
Business
East Grand Forks bar will stay open, despite cease-and-desist letter from Minnesota Health Department
The bar's owner has said the rules are "a slap in the face" when eateries in nearby North Dakota are open.
Local
Access to public court records closed in Hennepin County
Some other public counters remain open, including one where fines are paid.
Coronavirus
Communities of color skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine
"We have much work to do around getting the vaccine and also addressing their concerns," a Mayo Clinic researcher said.
Local
3 indicted on arson charges after fires set inside Target HQ during summer riot
One of the defendants used a construction sign to break through a glass door, according to federal prosecutors.
Local
Experts: Anonymous vote on white supremacist church violated Minnesota's open meeting law
Murdock City Council granted the church a permit without revealing how each council member voted.