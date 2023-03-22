More from Star Tribune
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Business
Under oath, Boris Johnson denies he lied over 'partygate'
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted ''hand on heart'' Wednesday that he never lied to lawmakers about rule-breaking government parties during the COVID-19 pandemic, mounting a robust defense at a hearing that could damage or even end his tumultuous political career.
Politics
Wisconsin Legislature allows conversion therapy for patients
The Wisconsin Legislature took the final step needed Wednesday to stop Gov. Tony Evers' administration from enacting a ban on the discredited practice known as conversion therapy.
Nation
Report: 119K people hurt by riot-control weapons since 2015
More than 119,000 people have been injured by tear gas and other chemical irritants around the world since 2015 and some 2,000 suffered injuries from ''less lethal'' impact projectiles, according to a report released Wednesday.
Business
Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
The battle between the U.S. and China over TikTok comes into full view on Thursday when the social media platform's CEO testifies before Congressional lawmakers.