Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention
Michelle Obama delivered a passionate condemnation of President Donald Trump during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, declaring him "in over his head" and warning that the nation's mounting crises would only get worse if he's reelected over Joe Biden.
Michelle Obama warns at DNC that Trump is 'in over his head'
At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, former Michelle Obama told party members that "when they go low, we go high."
TV's unconventional night capped by raves for Michelle Obama
After a night in which television struggled to keep up with the Democrats' virtual convention, networks were rewarded with the most traditional of political events — a powerful speech.
Democrats claim 'big tent' for first convention in pandemic
Former first lady Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump Monday night, delivering a scathing critique of the Republican president who replaced her husband as the Democrats opened their national convention.