Trump supporters call for 'purge,' threaten Gov. Walz and others at Minnesota Capitol
Several hundred supporters of President Trump and several Republican lawmakers gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol building Wednesday, celebrating the violence in D.C. while threatening Gov. Tim Walz, judges and other local officials who supported his COVID-19 and election actions last year.
Vikings
Vikings' Paton attracting plenty of interest in GM searches
Vikings assistant general manager George Paton will interview with the Lions today, and has interest from several other teams
Nation
'It didn't seem real, until it did,' says Star Tribune reporter at U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON – The first hint of trouble came less than an hour into the debate in the U.S. House chamber about certifying electoral votes from…
Video
Surprise! It's a boy tiger cub
When The Wildcat Sanctuary agreed to provide forever homes to four big cats, it was a surprise to discover one of the tigers had given birth to a cub as they were loading up the cats for transport back to Minnesota.
Politics
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
Infuriating President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Wednesday he does not have the power to throw out the electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president, dashing Trump's baseless hopes that Pence somehow could find a way to keep them in office.