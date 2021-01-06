Several hundred supporters of President Trump and several Republican lawmakers gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol building Wednesday, celebrating the violence in D.C. while threatening Gov. Tim Walz, judges and other local officials who supported his COVID-19 and election actions last year.

