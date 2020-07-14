More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Lebanon looks to China as US, Arabs refuse to help in crisis
Facing a worsening economic crisis and with little chance of Western or oil-rich Arab countries providing assistance without substantial reforms, Lebanon's cash-strapped government is looking east, hoping to secure investments from China that could bring relief.
World
Nissan rolls out new electric crossover, aims to boost image
Nissan unveiled an electric crossover vehicle Wednesday, the Japanese automaker's first major all-new model since getting embroiled in the scandal surrounding its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.
World
Train crash near Czech capital kills 1, injures up to 35
A passenger train crashed into a freight train near the Czech capital, killing one driver and injuring dozens of passengers, officials said Wednesday.
World
Report: Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague
A 15-year-old boy has died in western Mongolia of bubonic plague, the country's national news agency reported.
World
Lives Lost: London's Hackney Marshes will miss head referee
The best referees are largely invisible, maintaining order unobtrusively and letting the players decide the game. Their absence — when things can spin out of control — is often more obvious than when they are quietly going about their duties.